‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 5 Teaser: The 32nd Century Gets Bigger

Paramount Plus's franchise flagship "Star Trek: Discovery" gives us a first look at Season 5.

“Star Trek: Discovery” has always had a strong presence at New York Comic-Con and 2022 is no exception. The show revealed its first trailer for Season 5, which you can watch below.

At the start of Season 3, “Discovery,” which to that point had been a prequel to “The Original Series” jumped 900 years forward in time to the late 32nd Century, a time when the Federation is a shell of its former self. Seasons 3 and 4 were about the Federation coming back together a bit, with Earth (and its president, Stacey Abrams) rejoining the interstellar coalition when last we saw the show.

Season 5 will continue to explore the 32nd Century, and promises an action-packed adventure, down to the very first image released on “Star Trek Day,” of series lead Sonequa Martin-Green’s Capt. Michael Burnham racing some kind of desert vehicle during a sand storm. The rest of the crew will be back: Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and also Mary Wiseman who seemed like she might be leaving the series after she departed early in Season 4 to be an instructor at Starfleet Academy.

The official logline reads: “In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Production is still ongoing on Season 5, which will debut in early 2023. Like the entirety of the show to date, the season is being filmed in Toronto, which has allowed for some happy twists of fate such as Torontonian David Cronenberg appearing in a recurring role in the previous two seasons. The visual palette of the series has expanded dramatically during that time, thanks to the use of an AR wall.

“Discovery” is just one of an expanding roster of “Trek” series on Paramount+. There’s also “Star Trek: Picard,” which will conclude with its third season in early 2023 and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which is a spinoff of “Discovery” itself. Plus, the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

Watch the trailer below.

