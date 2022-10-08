‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Teaser: A Rip-Roaring Starship Adventure on the U.S.S. Titan Awaits

The trailer shows not just the reunited "Next Generation" cast, but that cast in action.

Final frontier. Final voyage.

Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard is flying into the sunset at warp speed with “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3, a last hurrah for him and the “Next Generation” cast that’s intended to bring his story to a close. And now, out of New York Comic-Con, there’s the first full trailer detailing what fans can expect. Watch it below.

Season 3 is going to be a largely starship-set adventure reminiscent of the tone and feel of “Next Generation” in addition to bringing back cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden, as well as Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, who had already appeared in Season 1.

The first teaser, or “sneak peek,” of the season arrived on “Star Trek Day” in September. It showed McFadden’s Dr. Beverly Crusher still in Starfleet, her ship seemingly under attack… and not calling Starfleet HQ for help, but Picard directly. Seems he is the only one who can address the danger they’re confronting. And of course that means he’ll need a ship and a crew — and what better crew than the one formerly of the U.S.S. Enterprise and who Picard commanded himself?

The return of the “Next Generation” cast also means the departure of the crew that previously appeared on “Picard”: Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Alison Pill, and Evan Evagora — with the one exception being Michelle Hurd, who will appear in Season 3. Jeri Ryan, who originated the role of Seven of Nine on “Star Trek: Voyager,” appeared in the first two seasons of “Picard” as well and will be back this time also.

From what’s been glimpsed of Season 3, Burton’s Geordi LaForge is now a father, Worf sports white hair, and a Starfleet HQ — somewhere — is blown up. The ship that Picard & Co. ultimately commandeer to take them on their voyage is the U.S.S. Titan, which Riker had commanded right after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” the last time the “Next Gen” crew was all together, and as seen in the show “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” (Though as this Titan looks a bit different, it might be the next iteration of vessel to bear the name.)

“Picard” Season 3 will debut February 16, 2023 and unfold over 10 episodes. Watch the latest teaser below.

