‘Succession’ Season 4 First Footage: Brian Cox Is ‘Killing the Opposition’

Logan Roy (Cox) only seems to impress Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) in the first peek at Season 4.

Waystar Royco is better, faster, and stronger in “Succession” Season 4—or at least that’s what patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) wants us to think.

In the first footage from the upcoming fourth season, as shown in an HBO Max sizzle reel, Logan gives an impassioned speech to Waystar Royco employees as the conglomerate is poised to be sold to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

“We’re killing the opposition!” Logan says in the clip. “I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I fucking love it!”

While Logan’s children Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) anxiously look on, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) shares his enthusiasm for Logan’s plan.

While plot details understandably remain under wraps, per the official Season 4 logline reads, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Season 4 production heads to Norway to capture Lukas’ hometown as the Waystar Royco buyout deal nears its conclusion, while the series could be eyeing a Season 5 series finale. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” actor Cox said earlier this year. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

Cox previously admitted that onscreen alter ego Roy is “the antithesis of who I am,” despite having one cynical overlap with the character. “The one thing we have in common is a deep disappointment in the human experience: We think human beings are fucked,” Cox explained before adding, “I never used to swear as much as I did until I played Logan.”

Cox’s career has taken a turn toward the iconic after three seasons of “Succession.” The Scottish theater star previously opened up about fans begging him to “tell them to ‘fuck off’ all the time” at press events.

The two-time Emmy winner also said that while “getting a script is like getting gold,” he can’t divulge anything about Season 4 because “the Gestapo element of HBO are present… they don’t want me to talk about ‘Succession.’”

Check out the first look at “Succession” Season 4 below, and click here for all the details.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.