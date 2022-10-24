‘Succession’ Season 4 Teaser: The Roy Siblings’ Rebel Alliance Targets Brian Cox

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook combine corporate forces to take over Waystar Royco in upcoming Season 4.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) may be a media giant, but his children are ready to stand on each others’ shoulders to meet him eye to eye.

The teaser trailer for “Succession” Season 4 shows the Roy siblings, played by Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook, combining their respective corporate forces to take over conglomerate Waystar Royco. It’s a “rebel alliance,” as Ruck says in the trailer.

The only issue, other than the Shakespearian coup? Shiv (Snook) has to confront her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) over his siding with Logan. The first footage for the new season of the Emmy-winning HBO series showed Cox as Logan declaring that Waystar Royco is “killing the opposition.” How does that bode for his opposing children?

While plot details understandably remain under wraps, per the official Season 4 logline, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

In addition to guest star Skarsgård, HBO confirmed Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will be returning for the upcoming season.

Season 4 production heads to Norway to capture Lukas’ hometown as the Waystar Royco buyout deal nears its conclusion, while the series could be eyeing a Season 5 series finale. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,’” actor Cox said earlier this year. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

“Succession” Season 4 premieres in Spring 2023 on HBO.

Check out the teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.