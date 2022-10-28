Sydney Sweeney Reteaming with ‘Voyeurs’ Director for Horror Movie ‘Immaculate’

The Michael Mohan film focuses on a woman who joins a mysterious Italian covent.

Sydney Sweeney has yet another project on her horizon. The “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” star is set to lead new horror film “Immaculate” from Black Bear Pictures.

The psychological thriller, set to begin shooting in January, stars Sweeney as Cecilia, a devout Christian who is offered a role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clear that the convent harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

The film is directed by Michael Mohan, best known for his Amazon original film “The Voyeurs.” The erotic thriller starred Sweeney and Justice Smith as a couple who spy on and become obsessed with the lives of the couple across their street. Sweeney and Mohan first worked together on the director’s Netflix high school comedy series “Everything Sucks!” Mohan directs a script written by Andrew Lobel, while Sweeney produces with Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films.

Additional producers include David Bernad, who worked with Sweeney on Season 1 of “The White Lotus,” and Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler for Black Bear. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova executive produce with Will Greenfield, a producer on “Euphoria.” Black Bear will fully finance the film, while Black Bear International will handle international sales. CAA and Paradigm will handle domestic rights to the project.

The project marks the latest in several upcoming projects for Sweeney, who earned double Emmy nominations this year for her work in the HBO series “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.” She will star with Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Sony superhero film “Madame Web” in 2024 and has been announced to lead Sony’s “Barbarella” reboot and Universal Pictures’ “The Caretaker.” She will also reprise her role as Cassie in the upcoming third season of “Euphoria.” Past credits for the actress include “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Sharp Objects.”

Sweeney is represented by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Mohan is repped by WME Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson. Bernad is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Greenfield is represented by APA.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.