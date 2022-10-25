Laura Dern and Alana Haim Star in Taylor Swift’s Cinderella-Inspired ‘Bejeweled’ Video

Dern plays Swift's wicked stepmother in a twist on the classic fairytale, written and directed by Swift.

Academy Award winner Laura Dern tapped into her “Big Little Lies” Renata energy for Taylor Swift’s latest music video, “Bejeweled.”

Dern stars as a wicked stepmother to Swift’s would-be Cinderella, with the HAIM sisters as evil stepsisters. Burlesque legend Dita Von Teese is Swift’s scantily clad Fairy Godmother, or “fairy goddess,” per Swift, and “genius, legendary” makeup artist Pat McGrath has a cameo in Swift’s fairy-tale transformation. Producer Jack Antonoff has a brief role as Prince Charming in the video that has a “psychotic amount” of Easter Eggs.

“Bejeweled video is out NOW! Directed by this tired tacky wench,” Swift shared on social media of the music video she helmed. “Got to make this with my best friends @haimtheband, greatest of greats @lauradern, icon of burlesque and glamour @ditavonteese, genius and actual dame @patmcgrathreal and my partner in Midnights mayhem @jackantonoff. Love you guys so much. Stay sparkly out there.”

Stuffed with “glitter and Easter eggs,” this is the second music video for the “Midnights” album following single “Anti-Hero.” Grammy winner Swift said during “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that the concept of “Midnights” led to the idea of a Cinderella-themed video. Swift noted that she wanted to cast her “best friends” like the HAIM sisters.

“What if we really shoot for the stars with the other casting?” Swift said. “What if we get Oscar winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother? I was like, ‘Oscar winner Laura Dern, hello. I’ve written a script. It’s a one-scene script in which you are going to call me a ‘tired, tacky wench.’ And she was like, ‘I’m down.’ She’s the coolest, she’s so funny. I’m like, ‘You are my friend now!'”

Swift added, “Directing Oscar winner Laura Dern was the easiest thing I’ve done in my life. She’s the greatest. I don’t even believe I’m saying things like this.”

“Marriage Story” star Dern shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, writing, “Thank you to my director @taylorswift for inviting me to join her party and celebrate her triumph!!”

Swift’s “Midnights” album has already broken records since its October 21 release. The critically acclaimed album features songs co-written by Zoë Kravitz, Joe Alwyn, and Lana Del Rey. “Midnights” has already surpassed over 1 million units in the U.S. after just four days since its release.





Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.