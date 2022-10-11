Taylor Swift Says ‘Mad Men’ Inspired Upcoming ‘Midnights’ Track ‘Lavender Haze’

The Grammy winner and "Amsterdam" actress revealed how "Mad Men" and partner Joe Alwyn were behind the song "Lavender Haze."

Taylor Swift took a cue from “Mad Men” for “Midnights.”

The Grammy winner revealed in an Instagram video that the title for the upcoming song “Lavender Haze” was borrowed from a phrase she heard in the critically acclaimed drama series. (It appears in Season 2, Episode 12, “The Mountain King.”) The song is the first track on album “Midnights,” out October 21.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men,’ and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift said, citing the definition as an “all-encompassing love glow” that is “really beautiful.”

Swift continued, “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you will do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have been romantic partners since 2016. The “Stars at Noon” actor also proved an inspiration for Swift’s “Lavender Haze.”

“My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” the “All Too Well” singer said. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Swift’s love of binge-worthy TV has been widely documented, with the “Cats” actress’ feline even being named after Mariska Hargitay’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” character Olivia Benson. Swift most recently starred (and sang) in “Amsterdam” opposite Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie.

