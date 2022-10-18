Zoë Kravitz Co-Wrote Two Tracks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album

Kravitz is credited with co-writing "Lavender Haze" and "Karma" on Swift's upcoming album, out October 22.

Zoë Kravitz is in her “High Fidelity” era and knows it all too well.

The “Pussy Island” writer/director co-penned two songs for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “Midnights,” titled “Karma” and “Lavender Haze.” The 13-track album is set to be released October 21, with the full song list revealed October 18 along with the co-writers. Swift co-wrote 11 out of the 13 songs with Jack Antonoff, plus Lana Del Rey for “Snow on the Beach.” The song “Vigilante Shit” is the sole track Swift alone wrote.

Kravitz is the frontwoman of R&B electropop duo LOLAWOLF, which released albums in 2014 and 2020, and has opened for Lily Allen, Azealia Banks, Warpaint, and Miley Cyrus.

Swift recently shared that “Lavender Haze,” which Kravitz also co-wrote, was inspired by a phrase Swift learned watching “Mad Men.”

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men,’ and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift said, citing the definition as an “all-encompassing love glow” that is “really beautiful,” much like with her partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift continued, “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you will do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

Longtime Swift friend Kravitz recently spoke out about the pitfalls of social media in an Elle cover story.

“Music is really scary for me because it feels more personal. It feels like my diary,” Kravitz said. “Now with the Internet, exposing yourself is really terrifying. Acting feels safer because you’re a part of something with a group of people who all have a common goal. As an actor, you’re a participant and a tool to help someone else’s dream come true.”

Kravitz is set to make her directorial debut with upcoming psychological thriller “Pussy Island,” which she co-wrote with “High Fidelity” collaborator E.T. Feigenbaum over the course of five years, before the #MeToo movement made Kravitz rethink the premise and rewrite the script “a million times.”

