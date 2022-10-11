Bumble Users Can Now Try Bantr, the Anonymous Dating App from ‘Ted Lasso’

The experience launches Thursday, October 13 and will continue through the rest of the year.

If you’re a Rebecca Welton looking for your Sam Obisanya, you might be in luck.

Bantr, the fictional dating app from “Ted Lasso” that allows people to have anonymous conversations without seeing pictures of each other, is coming to life courtesy of a new branded experience on Bumble (via Variety). Beginning this Thursday, October 13, Bumble will host weekly “Bantr Live” experiences in the app’s Date Mode section. The free experience, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, allows users to simulate the app that launched Sam and Rebecca’s twisty romance (and that many other AFC Richmond players endorsed as social media influencers).

Users who choose to try the Bantr Live experience will be randomly paired with another user and allowed to chat anonymously for three minutes. If both users are still interested at the end of the allotted time, they will appear in each other’s matches and be able to continue interacting through the normal Bumble app. The feature allows users to focus on personal chemistry before learning what their potential match looks like, but it also comes with another benefit: You’ll know that you’re talking to someone who shares your taste in sitcoms.

And even if the romantic connections don’t work out, the experience won’t be a complete waste of anyone’s time: Users will be eligible to redeem a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+.

“As huge fans of ‘Ted Lasso,’ we were so excited to bring the Bantr Live experience to our community,” said Olivia Yu, Bumble’s global VP of partnerships. “Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpected and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.”

As “Ted Lasso” prepares for what may be its final season, the series has partnered with a variety of digital media and entertainment brands to promote the show on a variety of platforms. In addition to the Bumble partnership, Ted Lasso and his friends will also be included as playable characters in the upcoming EA Sports soccer video game “FIFA 23.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.