‘The Crown’ Season 5 First Look: Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton Join the Royal Family

Mark your calendars: Season 5 of the hit series is less than a month away!

Netflix has revealed the first look at the cast of “The Crown” Season 5, which will be set in the 1990s and focus on the monarchy’s evolving role and the end of the marriage between Princess Diana and the man who is now known as King Charles III. A new article on Netflix’s TUDUM.com gives fans their best look yet at the cast that will anchor the show’s final two seasons.

There has been plenty of buzz surrounding the latest additions to the show’s ever-evolving cast, with “The Great Gatsby” star Elizabeth Debicki taking over the role of Princess Diana for the show’s final seasons. Debicki spoke about the opportunity to play the coveted role and the high stakes that accompanied it.

“That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of ‘The Crown’ so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family,” she told TUDUM.com. “In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it.”

And of course, plenty of attention will be paid to the show’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, who recently died at the age of 96. “The Crown” briefly paused filming to honor Her Majesty’s death, but eventually plunged ahead to continue to honor her legacy. The final actress to play Queen Elizabeth will be Imelda Staunton, who is thrilled about the hype that her performance has attracted.

“What has been nice, and I hope I don’t prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing her as the queen,’’ Staunton said. “So, let’s just hope that works out for them because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do about it now!”

“The Crown” Season 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 9. Keep reading to see more pictures of the new cast:

