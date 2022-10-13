Emily Blunt Heads Out West in First Trailer for ‘The English’

The Prime Video series will premiere all six episodes on November 11.

The first trailer for “The English,” a new western miniseries on Prime Video starring Emily Blunt, has been released.

Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on her journey, she encounters a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who is on a similar quest for revenge, and joins up with him to accomplish both of their goals.

Their quest ultimately takes them to the newly established town of Hoxem, Wyoming, where a series of unsolved murders has taken place, and ultimately causes them to discover a surprising connection with each other from their pasts. The trailer teases that the show will offer a mix of action, gore and drama, while also hinting at a romance between the two lead characters.

“There’s just something about this country. I wonder sometimes if there is horror in us all,” Blunt says in the trailer.

In addition to Blunt and Spencer, the cast also includes Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. The series was created by Hugo Blick, whose past credits include British miniseries such as “The Honourable Woman,” “Black Earth Rising,” and “The Shadow Line.” In addition to writing and directing every episode, Blick executive produces with Blunt and Greg Brenman. Drama Republic and Eight Rooks produce. The series is distributed by All3Media International.

All six episodes of “The English” will debut on Prime Video November 11. Watch the trailer below.

