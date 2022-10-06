‘The Idol’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Un-Cockblocks America in Sensual Sam Levinson Series

Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Dan Levy, Da’vine Joy Randolph, and Blackpink singer Jennie also star.

Lily-Rose Depp is bound to Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

The seductive new trailer for “The Idol,” the latest series by Sam Levinson, HBO, and A24 shows Depp writhing her way to stardom as a pop singer in desperate need of a hit.

“Give ’em what they love,” Depp is advised, while Tesfaye explains that Los Angeles is where “all the monsters of the world” are created. Depp falls under the spell of Tesfaye’s coke-fueled wellness guru in the latest sneak peek at the highly-anticipated series.

“Stop trying to cockblock America,” an executive tells Depp, encouraging more sex, more drugs, and more sinister outcomes.

The limited series co-created by “Euphoria” showrunner Levinson also stars Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Da’vine Joy Randolph, and Hank Azar star in the neon-tinted series. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott additionally stars alongside “And Just Like That” and “Barbie” star Hari Nef, plus Korean rapper and singer Jennie, a founding member of the girl group Blackpink.

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection,” Jennie told Deadline earlier this year.

Earlier this year when reshoots were announced and a creative overhaul took place reportedly due to The Weeknd’s own concerns, HBO said of the limited series, “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

“The Idol” is not The Weeknd’s first foray into film or TV: The Grammy winner previously wrote and starred in a 2020 episode of TBS’ animated series “American Dad.” He also notably appeared in Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems” as a fictionalized version of himself.

Series co-creator Levinson was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Drama Series with “Euphoria,” among a total of 16 nods at this year’s Emmys.

“The Idol” is coming in 2023.

Check out the latest trailer below.

