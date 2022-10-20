‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, and Allison Janney Cause Chaos

The dysfunctional family comedy goes off the rails in Claire Scanlon's Prime Video film, out November 18.

Who else wants to say “I do” to some dysfunctional family hilarity?

In Prime Video’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” Ben Platt and Kristen Bell star as outrageous siblings who travel with their optimistic mother (Allison Janney) to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). What could be a way to reconnect proves to only ignite their differences as chaos quickly ensues…and lands the core trio behind bars.

“Eloise is our half-sister, which means that we can half-ass the relationship,” Platt says in the trailer, referencing the bride-to-be.

Written by “Bob’s Burgers” sibling scribes Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (“The Great North”) and Wendy Molyneux (“Deadpool 3”), “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is directed by Claire Scanlon, who previously helmed episodes of “The Office” and Netflix rom-com “Set It Up.”

“The People We Hate at the Wedding” premieres November 18 on Prime Video. The film is based on the novel by Grant Ginder and is produced by Margot Hand and Ashley Fox.

The ensemble cast also includes Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, and Julian Ovenden. “Schitt’s Creek” breakout Annie Murphy was originally attached to the project before Bell stepped into the role. Director Scanlon previously worked with Bell on “The Good Place.”

Scanlon told Entertainment Weekly that she was originally intimidated by “I, Tonya” Oscar winner Janney, just as Janney was also making her action debut with Netflix’s “Lou.”

“Like any human being on the planet, I found Allison intimidating, but she quickly made me forget with her disarming smile and down-to-earth approach,” Scanlon said. “I am so grateful to her for bringing Donna to life. What audience won’t appreciate a mother who simply wants to see all her kids together in one place, especially after these past few years?”

Scanlon continued, “I feel most comfortable in the world of hard comedy. Flawed people avoiding the consequences of their actions — that never blows up in one’s face does it? I love watching this family squirm and frankly get their own comeuppance for making absolutely terrible, yet hilarious choices.”

"The People We Hate at the Wedding" premieres November 18 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

