‘The Riddler: Year One’ Trailer: Paul Dano and Matt Reeves Dissect Batman Villain in Comic Book

Paul Dano has officially “geeked out” on “Batman” lore.

“The Batman” actor penned comic book “The Riddler: Year One” after starring as the villain in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, which was inspired by stories in “Batman: Year One” and “The Long Halloween.”

“Matt talked a lot about his script, which was very fully realized in where Edward came from,” Dano said in the trailer for the comic book, out October 25. “I do quite a bit of backstory work for myself as an actor.”

Reeves encouraged Dano to further explore the character, leading Dano to write his first comic book. “The Riddler: Year One” is a spinoff origin story, which will be released as a six-issue bimonthly limited DC Black Label comic book series. Dano worked with French illustrator Stevan Subic, who makes his American comic debut. The story centers around a young Edward Nashton pre-Riddler transformation.

“To really geek out about Batman and the history, it just really gripped me,” Dano said. “The idea here was to enter the comic in a really subjective way, so a lot of this is about somebody like Edward Nashton and what is going on inside his head. And I always felt like the only positive affirmation Edward Nashton has ever gotten in his entire life was from solving riddles or playing games…It’s become its own thing as it’s progressed.”

“The Batman” writer/director Reeves added, “Working with Paul was just amazing. I love to go on creative searches, and different people are different about that. He’s always searching. He’s always so creative.”

The official description for “The Riddler: Year One” reads: Actor and writer Paul Dano understands the Riddler’s every motivation. As depicted in Matt Reeves’s hit movie “The Batman,” the Riddler wasn’t simply an amusing eccentric with an affinity for wordplay and baffling clues, but as terrifying a villain as any in the annals of the Dark Knight. Here you can see Edward Nashton evolve into the menace known as the Riddler. How did an unknown forensic accountant uncover the dark secrets of Gotham’s underworld and come so close to bringing down the entire city?

The comic’s title is inspired by Frank Miller’s “Batman: Year One,” which was a direct influence on Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” and Reeves’ “The Batman.” Reeves’ Batverse continues to expand with the HBO Max series “The Penguin” in the works, plus another show about Arkham Asylum. Reeves is also helming “The Batman” sequel with Robert Pattinson returning.

Check out the trailer for “Riddler: Year One” below.

