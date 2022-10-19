‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Trailer: Mindy Kaling’s Series Takes a ‘Magic Mike’ Turn

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott are back as unlikely suitemates in the HBO Max comedy.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is back for a second term at Essex College and ready to strip down all the way.

The trailer for Season 2 of the hit HBO Max series, created by Emmy winner Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, features a sex-positive strip show á la “Magic Mike” and plenty of shenanigans for raunchy college roommates to get into.

Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star as the core foursome who endure rising tuition rates, heartbreaks, and frustrating parents on campus at a prestigious fictional university. Per an official Season 2 description, the new season picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of Season 1, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” returns November 17 with two new episodes streaming on HBO Max. The 10-episode season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on December 15.

Additional series regulars for Season 2 include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert. Gavin Leatherwood, who portrayed Nico in the first season, has officially exited the series, with Midori Francis also notably absent from the Season 2 trailer (and Leighton’s love life?!).

Series creator Kaling executive produces alongside showrunner and co-creator Noble, plus Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The de-stigmatizing, sex-forward series features breakout newcomer Kaur as an aspiring stand-up comedian, much like Kaling herself. Kaur previously told E! Online that the series makes her “feel blessed to be a brown girl who can say dick and cock on the screen and talk about sex because no brown girl has done that yet, and that is crazy to me.”

As the IndieWire review for the first season stated, “The joy of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ doesn’t come from watching the suitemates grow into friends but from watching them already out there doing it — leaning on each other and borrowing from each other with the lightning-fast familiarity it takes a dorm room to generate.”

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2 premieres November 17 on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer below.

