‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Coolidge Finds Love (and Murder) Under the Sicilian Sun

Season 2 of critically acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus” is back, with Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, as cool as ever, reprising her scene-stealing role of filthy rich, flighty Tanya. Now with beau Greg (Jon Gries) in tow, Tanya embarks on another luxe vacation, this time at the White Lotus Sicily.

Her fellow vacationers include couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who are double dating with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron Babcock (Theo James), and three generations of the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam DiMarco.

Hayley Lu Richardson is playing Portia, a character rumored to be the executive assistant to Coolidge’s Tanya. Tom Hollander rounds out the cast as Quentin, an English ex-pat visiting with his friends and nephew. And it seems that at least one of these guests may be the prime suspect in a sudden death on the premises…

Per an official synopsis, Season 2 will follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Those “inhabitants” include the White Lotus Sicily resort manager (Sabrina Impacciatore) and two local Sicilian women, portrayed by Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannó, who hang out at the hotel. The whole season will take place over the course of just one week at the resort, and it seems that even more love triangles, deaths, and unexpected twists and turns can take place in those mere seven days.

With Four Seasons San Domenico Palace doubling for the White Lotus Sicily, Season 2 promises a whole new crop of luxury.

Created by Mike White, “The White Lotus” was applauded for transcending genre while delivering a sweetly grim edge to modern American tourism.

“Is ‘The White Lotus’ a murder-mystery? Yes. Is it also a comedy? Absolutely,” IndieWire’s TV critic Ben Travers wrote in his review of the HBO series. “Does it confront the harsh truths of America’s wealth gap by studying a contained batch of subjects on either end of the ever-widening spectrum? It would be weird if I said, ‘No,’ so yup, that’s there, too.”

