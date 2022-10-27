Tim Allen Searches for a Santa Successor in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

The sequel series to the popular Christmas film trilogy debuts on Disney+ November 16.

Tim Allen is busting out his white beard. The actor stars as Saint Nick himself in the first trailer for Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses.”

The show serves as a follow-up to the “Santa Clause” Christmas series, which released three films between 1994 and 2006. Allen starred in each film as Scott Calvin, a toy salesman who accidentally causes the death of Santa Claus and is roped into becoming the holiday icon’s successor. Later sequels saw Scott gain a Mrs. Claus in Carol Newman (played by Elizabeth Mitchell) and battle Jack Frost (Martin Short). Although the sequels received increasingly negative reviews as the series went on, all three movies were box-office successes and are now seasonal classics.

“The Santa Clauses” sees Allen and Mitchell reprise their roles, as well as Eric Lloyd as Scott’s son Charlie and David Krumholtz as Bernard, the head elf of the North Pole. The limited series finds Scott, now over two decades into his stint as Santa Claus, growing disillusioned with the post as people’s belief in him declines. Making the decision to retire, Scott selects a successor and moves with his family to the suburbs, interacting with normal humans for the first time in years. But when his successor makes critical errors, Scott is forced to return to the North Pole to save Christmas.

Additional cast members for the series include Elizabeth Allen-Dick and Austin Kane as Scott and Carol’s children, Devin Bright as the new right hand elf Noel, Matilda Lawler as elf chief-of-staff Betty, Kal Penn as a single father Simon, and Rupali Redd as Simon’s daughter Grace. Jack Burditt, best known for his work on sitcoms like “30 Rock” and “Modern Family,” is showrunner and executive produces the series, while Jason Winer directs the pilot episode. Allen executive produces along with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Television produces the series for Disney+.

The first two episodes of “The Santa Clauses” debut on Disney+ November 16. The remaining four episodes will release weekly, wrapping up before Christmas on December 14. Watch the full trailer below.

