Timothée Chalamet Was ‘Blindsided’ by Massive Production Scale of ‘Dune’

Timothée Chalamet couldn’t shake the epic scale of sci-fi fantasy adaptation “Dune.”

The Oscar nominee revealed in a Homme Girls interview alongside “Bones and All” co-star Taylor Russell that he was “blindsided” by how massive the production behind Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film was. “Dune” earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture; the film ultimately won six Oscars, including for Best Cinematography.

“It’s something you don’t get to do with movies — revisit,” Chalamet said of working in theater versus film. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune.’ Speaking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too.”

Chalamet previously admitted to setting up a Google alert on his phone after Villeneuve became attached to the adaptation, and he immediately read the novel to familiarize himself with the project. “In total honesty, I think my understanding of ‘Dune’ at that point was from a graphic novel I’d seen at Midtown Comics when I was shopping for ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ cards when I was about 10,” Chalamet said to Deadline in August 2021.

“Dune: Part One” grossed over $400 million worldwide and won six Oscars. For the sequel, Chalamet teams up again with Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jason Momoa. The follow-up also stars franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. “Dune: Part Two” is set to be released in theaters November 3, 2023.

Per the official description for “Dune: Part Two,” this follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The sequel is set to focus more on Zendaya’s character Chani, who will be the female protagonist of the story, per director Villeneuve.

In addition to the sequel film, “Dune” also spurred a prequel series at HBO Max helmed by Emmy-winning “Chernobyl” director Johan Renck, who will direct the first two episodes. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and centers on the Harkonnen Sisters as they defend the future of humankind.

