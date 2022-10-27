Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set

"I'll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm," Hale said of playing a nurse to Dominic Chianese's Uncle Junior.

Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.”

During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set.

“I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.”

The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor continued, “Can you imagine Uncle Junior, ‘Who’s this guy giving me chemo treatments and his hands are violently shaking against my skin?'”

Hale completed the scene “by the grace of God,” and two years later, landed his breakout role as Buster Bluth on “Arrested Development.” (Check out IndieWire’s latest interview with the “Hocus Pocus 2” actor here.)

And Hale wasn’t the only “Sopranos” star to have an anxiety-inducing turn on the critically acclaimed HBO series. Supporting actor Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, revealed during a 2020 episode of his podcast “Talking Sopranos” (via CheatSheet) that he figured he could “wing it” when it came to a driving sequence…without having a license or knowing how to drive.

Imperioli had to back up a car while avoiding extras and hitting marks for the camera, all while acting alongside lead star James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. After the pilot’s assistant director told Imperioli to go “twice as far and twice as fast,” he crashed into a tree and the airbags deployed. “I’m done. They’re gonna fire me,” Imperioli recalled thinking on set.

Imperioli admitted he was “mortified” after the experience, but Gandolfini found it funny. “I look at Jim, and he just starts hysterically laughing,” the “White Lotus” Season 2 star said.

Production replaced the car and gave a warning to Imperioli: “They said, if [HBO orders the series], you’ve got to get a license,” Imperioli shared. “The Sopranos” ran for six seasons and concluded in 2007. The series was nominated 112 times at the Emmys and won 21 Emmy Awards, including Imperioli winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2004.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.