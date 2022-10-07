Neon Is Giving Away Free Botox with ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Theater Tickets

Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or-winning film has spurred eye-catching marketing gifts like vomit bags and cosmetic surgery.

“Triangle of Sadness” wants to turn your frown upside down…with a little cosmetic surgery.

Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning comedy centers on a celebrity model (Harris Dickinson) and his girlfriend (the late Charlbi Dean) as they vacation on a luxury cruise with an unhinged captain (Woody Harrelson). The press campaign for the film has included such swag as vomit bags, wrinkle-erasing strips, golden grenades, and now, free Botox with theater ticket stubs.

“Not beautiful enough? Botox your Triangle of Sadness away,” distributor Neon tweeted. “One free unit of Botox at Center Aesthetic for every TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ticket stub. Min. spend of $300 is required for every unit redeemed. Until supplies last.”

The effort follows the outrageous A24 accessories available for new films, like the hotdog fingers from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and an edible ear from “Crimes of the Future.”

“Triangle of Sadness” writer/director Östlund previously told IndieWire that the film is as much about sexual politics as it is wealth disparity.

“The situation has such a clear and strong setup,” Östlund said. “Like paying the bill between a man and a woman. Culturally, since we live in a patriarchal world, not only do the men have the money, but basically all the countries where I pitched the film, everybody can relate to this situation. And many of my situations are very simple. They are not twisted or advanced. They are more similar to stand-up comedy humor.”

The “interesting starting point” was the concept of male models.

“It was just a reversed hierarchy, and one of the few professions where men earn less than women,” Östlund continued. “I think also that is probably true in many relationships, that there is a transaction going on. When it comes to class, and social groups, it’s very seldom that you marry someone that is not coming from the same social group as you. It’s an economic situation you are aware of when you’re picking your partner and building your future.”

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote in his review of the film, “Some forms of beauty grow more valuable while others become a liability, yet the pecking order and power dynamics of the old world order remain the same even if the individual people have swapped places in that system….Everyone may not be equal, but perhaps we’re all the same.”

Not beautiful enough? Botox your Triangle of Sadness away. 1 free unit of Botox at Center Aesthetic for every TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ticket stub. Min. spend of $300 is required for every unit redeemed. Until supplies last. Now playing SF, NY, LA: https://t.co/1Noj1BbrCr pic.twitter.com/hxPejTdcrR — NEON (@neonrated) October 7, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.