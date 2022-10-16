‘Tulsa King’ Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Brings the Mafia to the Great Plains

The latest star-studded series from Taylor Sheridan begins streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 13.

Here’s a sentence you probably didn’t have on your streaming wars bingo card a few years ago: Sylvester Stallone is heading to Tulsa.

The “Rocky” star is taking on his first major television role in “Tulsa King,” a new Paramount+ series from creator Taylor Sheridan. The mafia drama stars Stallone as a longtime gangster who finds himself forced to relocate to Oklahoma to establish a new racketeering and gambling operation for his former family (as if Lincoln Riley didn’t leave the state with enough problems to deal with). Once he gets there, he finds himself making a big splash in the otherwise-sleepy criminal underbelly of the Sooner State’s second largest city as only Sylvester Stallone can.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Tulsa King” follows “New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

In addition to Stallone, “Tulsa King” stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

The series is the latest Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan, who has a serious claim to the title of television’s busiest man. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter is best known for creating “Yellowstone” and its spinoff “1883,” but he has a total of nine shows in various stages of development with the studio, including the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1923” and “6666.”

Fans of Stallone have plenty to look forward to as well. In addition to his weekly presence on your TV screens, 2023 will see the action legend reprising his role as Stakar Ogord in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and playing Barney Ross one last time in “The Expendables 4.”

“Tulsa King” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 13 with new episodes streaming weekly. You can watch the trailer below:

