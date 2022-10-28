‘Turn Every Page’ Trailer: ‘Power Broker’ Author and Editor Get the Documentary Spotlight

The 50-year literary partnership between author Robert Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb is explored in the Sony Pictures Classics film, in New York and L.A. December 30.

At nearly 1,500 pages, author Robert Caro’s 1974 biography of New York City urban planner Robert Moses “The Power Broker” remains one of the most influential tomes about the city’s infrastructure. Beneath New York’s highways and bridges lie political power-brokering and corruption, a sort of real-life, East Coast “Chinatown” (albeit on dry land) mapped out across an epic tome.

But behind author Caro was also an editor, Robert Gottlieb. Now 91, he has served as editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf, and The New Yorker, and is now, along with Caro, the subject of a documentary directed by his daughter, “Turn Every Page.” Lizzie Gottlieb’s film focuses on Gottlieb and Caro’s creative collaboration across nearly half a century, with talking heads including Bill Clinton, Conan O’Brien, Maria Tucci, and many more. The movie opens in New York and Los Angeles on December 30 from Sony Pictures Classics. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Per the official synopsis, “Turn Every Page” explores the remarkable 50-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson”; Gottlieb, 91, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them. With humor and insight, this unique double portrait reveals the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects at the culmination of a journey that has consumed both their lives and impacted generations of politicians, activists, writers, and readers.

Variety called the film “a love letter to many aspects of the publishing world that have more or less fallen by the wayside.”

