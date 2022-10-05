‘Violent Night’ Trailer: David Harbour Is a Bad Santa Out for Blood

David Leitch's 87North produces the action film, which also stars John Leguizamo and Cam Gigandet.

There are few stranger things than David Harbour being a bad Santa.

The “Stranger Things” actor stars as Santa Claus in “Violent Night,” in theaters December 2. But this year, Santa is giving out season’s beatings.

Per the official synopsis for “Violent Night,” when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. The gang is out to steal $300 million in a family’s vault, but Santa coming down the chimney throws a whole lot of coal in their plans…and Santa is ready to hand out grenades for all of his Naughty List members.

John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo also star.

Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”) helms the latest film from David Leitch and Kelly McCormick’s 87North production company, which previously produced “John Wick,” “Bullet Train,” “Nobody,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Deadpool 2.” The original screenplay is by “Sonic the Hedgehog” scribes Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Guy Danella of 87North is also producing, with Marc S. Fisher serving as executive producer. The film will be distributed by Universal.

Lead star Harbour previously revealed that he had to regain over 80 pounds to play Santa Claus after shedding the extra pounds between seasons of “Stranger Things.” Harbour said he will “never again” undergo weight loss for a role. “The prosthetics are too good,” he quipped earlier this year.

Post-Santa stint, Harbour will star opposite Pedro Pascal in HBO limited true crime series “My Dentist’s Murder Trial” and lead Cooper Raiff’s upcoming feature “The Trashers” alongside Cooper Hoffman, also based on a true story. And of course, Harbour will conclude “Stranger Things” with its upcoming final season.

“By the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn’t get a second season, we’d be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season,” Harbour admitted of doubting the sci-fi series’ success. “We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster.”

“Violent Night” premieres December 2 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

