‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Fred Armisen Is Uncle Fester, and Christina Ricci Returns

Armisen is the favorite uncle of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), while Ricci plays a schoolteacher in the Netflix series.

Uncle Fester, is that you?

A new trailer for Netflix’s “Wednesday” series confirms Fred Armisen is playing the beloved hopeless romantic Addams Family member, Fester. The role was originally brought to the big screen with Christopher Lloyd in 1991’s “The Addams Family” and 1993’s “Addams Family Values.” Jackie Coogan played Uncle Fester in the original sitcom series.

The upcoming Netflix series stars Jenna Ortega as the titular teen Wednesday, along with her parents Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in the partially Tim Burton-directed show, streaming November 23. Fellow “Addams Family” alum Christina Ricci also appears in the series as a teacher at Nevermore Academy, the school for gifted children where Wednesday taps into her psychic abilities. Gwendoline Christie plays the school principal.

Co-star Armisen confirmed to Vanity Fair that he shaved his head for the role of Uncle Fester instead of opting for a bald cap. The “Portlandia” creator cited his main inspiration as Coogan’s iteration of the character (“that’s the version I can hear”) while calling Llyod’s take “amazing.”

“I didn’t have any designs on, ‘Well, now I’m going to add this element…’ No, this is someone who likes wearing those big coats, and is enjoying his own eccentricities,” Armisen said.

Emmy nominee Ricci reunited with director Burton after collaborating on 1999’s “Sleepy Hollow,” co-starring Johnny Depp, who was at one point rumored to be playing Uncle Fester in the “Wednesday” series.

“Tim is such an incredible director and so creative and visionary and smart,” Ricci told Slant Magazine. “And as an actor, you basically just do anything he tells you to because he’s so good and you just trust him so much. And it’s such a gift to be on one of his sets. He’s just continued to make movie after movie after movie that have been genius and amazing. And it was like being 10 again to work with him. He was incredible and inspiring.”

As for Ortega taking over Ricci’s iconic role as Wednesday, the “Yellowjackets” star added, “I was in a lot of scenes with [Jenna], so I have witnessed [her performance] first-hand, and people are going to fall in love with her version of Wednesday. It’s a great modern take on the character.”

“Wednesday” is executive-produced by co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough. Burton helms four out of the eight episodes.

“Wednesday” premieres November 23 on Netflix.

