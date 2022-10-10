‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key Team with Stop-Motion Master Henry Selick

Seven years after "Key & Peele" concluded, the duo are back as co-stars in the highly anticipated Netflix feature, out October 28.

“Key & Peele,” meet “Wendell & Wild.”

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key reunite onscreen by way of stop-motion avatars in Henry Selick’s “Wendell & Wild,” released seven years after their sketch comedy series concluded. “Get Out” Oscar winner Peele co-wrote the script and produces with director Selick.

The film centers on two demons (Key and Peele) who strike a deal with a troubled orphan (Lyric Ross) to enter the Land of the Living. Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinall Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames also lend their voices to the film.

“Coraline” director Selick helms the stop-motion animated feature which premiered at 2022 TIFF and is set to open the Animation Is Film Festival October 21.

“I’m delighted my new film ‘Wendell & Wild,’ co-written and produced with Jordan Peele, will have its U.S. premiere at Animation Is Film, a festival that celebrates the nontraditional and groundbreaking in animated movies,” director Selick, who will also be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A, said. “Our made-in-the-USA stop-motion feature is many things: scary, funny, creepy, sad, and empowering, but most of all, it’s very very original so I can’t think of a better place for its U.S. premiere than Animation Is Film. Hope you enjoy the show.”

The latest trailer features an original unreleased track from rapper Doechii, titled, “I Told Em.” Music for “Wendell & Wild” is produced by Academy Award nominee Bruno Coulais (“Les Choristes”).

“I’ve been a big fan of Jordan Peele and Henry Selick for a long time, so being able to help provide music to this trailer was awesome,” Doechii said in a press statement. “I love anything that shows an alternative representation of people like me in weird, quirky ways. Happy Halloween!”

The IndieWire review for the film called the feature a “delightful return to form” for Selick, who “put stop-motion back on the map,” while also acting as a “charmingly devious collaboration” between Key and Peele.

“Wendell and Wild” premieres in select theaters October 21 and on Netflix October 28.

In addition to Selick and Peele, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein produced the film for The Gotham Group and Win Rosenfeld produced through Monkeypaw. Executive producers include The Gotham Group’s Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra, Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper, and Kamil Oshundara.

