Whoopi Goldberg Baffled by Meghan Markle’s ‘Bimbo’ ‘Deal or No Deal’ Complaint

Whoopi Goldberg is questioning Meghan Markle’s claims that she got a raw deal.

Oscar winner Goldberg responded to Markle’s recent statement that she felt “objectified” and “reduced to a bimbo” while acting as a briefcase-opening assistant on Season 2 of Howie Mandel’s NBC game show “Deal or No Deal.”

“On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?” Goldberg said on “The View.” “I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking, ‘I want the money.'”

Goldberg continued, “[‘Wheel of Fortune’ host] Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she’s been doing this. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that’s what you have to change, because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig. You left, and that was your prerogative. I feel bad, because I don’t think people were looking at these girls like this, I think they want the money.”

Goldberg added, “That’s TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that’s what the show was.”

The “Till” actress advised Markle to not make “the other women feel bad, because they’re trying to make a living, too.”

Former “Deal or No Deal” model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Claudia Jordan took to Instagram to dispute Markle’s claims. “For clarity — yes getting a MODELING GIG on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect BUT every show the executive producers picked 5 models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they KNEW would engage with the contestants,” Jordan posted on Instagram Stories (via Page Six). “That’s the kind of opportunity that IS what you make it. If you just show up and don’t engage — then you’ll check and not get much out of it — but if you show up and seize your moments … Then there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity.”

Jordan noted that “‘Deal or No Deal’ NEVER treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show, Fremantle, and NBC. This isn’t an attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years and I still WILL but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the ‘Deal or No Deal’ set. And I’m especially protective of Howie Mandel who was nothing but kind and respectful to ALL 26 of us.”

During Markle’s “Archetypes With Meghan” podcast, the Duchess of Sussex said that she would “end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage” after a work day on “Deal or No Deal.”

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time: Being reduced to this specific archetype,” Markle said, calling back to her podcast name.

Markle went on to star in “Suits” in 2011 before marrying into the royal family in 2018. She confirmed in a recent Variety cover story that Netflix has postponed an upcoming docuseries involving her and husband Prince Harry due to the sensitive content of this year’s “The Crown” season.

