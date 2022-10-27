Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Sets December Release Date

Premiering December 18 on Paramount+, the Taylor Sheridan series is the second "Yellowstone" prequel after last year's "1883."

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are heading out West this Christmas. The two iconic actors’ upcoming period drama “1923” has set a premiere date for December 18 on Paramount+.

The series is a prequel spinoff of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network series about the Dutton family, who own and operate the largest cattle ranch in Montana. Set in — you guessed it — “1923,” the prequel focuses on Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) Dutton, the heads of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch during the ’20s, as they contend with drought, pandemics, the end of Prohibition, the onset of the Great Depression, and interpersonal conflicts among their family. Other cast members include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone,” will write the eight-episode series. He executive produces the show with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions serve as the studios behind the series.

“1923” is the second prequel to Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,” which premieres its fifth season on the Paramount Network on November 13. The first prequel, “1883” starring Sam Elliot and country music star couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, premiered last December. In addition, a third spinoff, “6666,” is currently in development for the Paramount Network; contrary to its title, it won’t be set in the far-flung future but in the present day at a different ranch in Texas as opposed to Montana.

Since its premiere, “Yellowstone” has risen to become the most popular show on cable. Season 4 last year averaged 7 million live viewers, while an eye-popping 9.34 million tuned into the season finale. The show has had less success with critics, receiving mixed reviews; this year saw it blank completely at the Emmys after many pundits predicted it would wind up in the best drama series lineup (“1883” managed two nods at the Creative Arts Emmys).

Other Paramount+ shows from Sheridan include “Mayor of Kingstown” and the Sylvester Stallone crime drama “Tulsa King,” which premieres November 13 in a special airing on the Paramount Network after “Yellowstone.” The prolific creator has several other series currently in development at the streamer, including “Land Man,” “Lioness” with Nicole Kidman, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”

