‘1923’ Full Trailer: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Defend the Yellowstone Ranch

The prequel series premieres via simulcast on Sunday, December 18.

The “Yellowstone” world is about to get a lot bigger next month. As Season 5 continues to dominate cable TV ratings, a new spinoff in the constantly-expanding series is set to premiere in mid-December. Just like the Paramount+ limited series “1883” went back in time to tell the story of the first Dutton family members to settle the American West, “1923” is set to take viewers back a century to document the events of 1923 on the Yellowstone Ranch. With Harrison Ford making his major television debut as family patriarch Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren on board as his wife Cara Dutton, the limited series promises to offer a dose of star-fueled period drama that can rival “1883.”

The “Yellowstone” universe has never lacked star power, with Kevin Costner headlining the flagship series and big names like Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill starring in “1883.” But with Ford and Mirren in the lead roles, “1923” is by far the starriest project that Taylor Sheridan has made to date. In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

The official synopsis for the limited series reads: “‘1923,’ the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

In addition to “1923,” “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is also prepping another spinoff titled “6666.” That series will be set in the present day, and will tell the story of the largest cattle ranch in Texas and the power struggles of the people who live and work on it.

“1923” is set to premiere via a simulcast on December 18. The first episode of the series will air live on the Paramount Network following a new episode of “Yellowstone,” and the rest of the series will stream in weekly installments on Paramount+ starting with Episode Two on January 1.

Watch the full trailer for “1923” below.

