‘Aftersun’ Leads British Independent Film Award Nominations: See the Full List

"The Wonder," "Living," "Blue Jean," and "Men" are also among the top-nominated British films this year.

Charlotte Wells’ indie breakout “Aftersun” continues to build momentum in the indie awards race.

After receiving four Gotham Award nods, “Aftersun” leads the 2022 British Independent Film Awards nominations in 16 categories, followed by 12 for “Blue Jean” and “The Wonder,” respectively. “Living” earned nine nominations and “Flux Gourmet,” “God’s Creatures,” “Men,” and “The Origin” each landed five nods.

The 25th annual BIFAs introduces new performance, first-time documentary feature, and music categories, with female filmmakers dominating the performance, writing, and directing categories for this year’s batch of nominees, recognizing 36 British features. The 2022 BIFA ceremony takes place December 4.

Hosts Sam Claflin and BIFA winner Kosar Ali announced the 2022 BIFA nominations, including former BIFA recipients Emma Thompson, Jessie Buckley, Florence Pugh, and Alice Birch among them. Two Paul Mescal films, “Aftersun” and “God’s Creatures,” are among the top-nominated films, with Mescal in the running for both Best Joint Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance for the respective films.

See the full list of nominees below.

The BIFAs will take place December 4.

Best British Independent Film

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Living – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director

Oliver Hermanus – Living

Sophie Hyde – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Sebastián Lelio – The Wonder

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Screenplay

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – The Wonder

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Lead Performance

Sally Hawkins – The Lost King

Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All

Emma Mackey – Emily

Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean

Bill Nighy – Living

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Emily Watson – God’s Creatures

Hala Zein – Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

Zoey Deutch – The Outfit

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Lucy Halliday – Blue Jean

Kerrie Hayes – Blue Jean

Zainab Joda – Our River… Our Sky

Fatma Mohamed – Flux Gourmet

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Fionn Whitehead – Emily

Aimee Lou Wood – Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – Men

Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance

Blue Jean

Emily

Flux Gourmet

Our River… Our Sky

The Wonder

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best debut director)

Andrew Cumming – The Origin

Thomas Hardiman – Medusa Deluxe

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Breakthrough Producer

Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Paul Kennedy – Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

Rupert Majendie – Brian and Charles

Nadira Murray – Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]

Hélène Sifre – Blue Jean

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Leo Long – I Used to Be Famous

Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Rosy Mcewen – Blue Jean

Safia Oakley-Green – The Origin

Best Debut Screenwriter

Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures

David Earl, Chris Hayward – Brian and Charles

Ruth Greenberg – The Origin

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Kathryn Ferguson – Nothing Compares

Victoria Fiore – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – Kanaval

Jono McLeod – My Old School

Becky Hutner – Fashion Reimagined

The Raindance Discovery Award

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

Fadia’s Tree – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

Off the Rails – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

Rebellion – Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

Winners – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

My Old School – Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

Nothing Compares – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

Young Plato – Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film – supported by BFI NETWORK

A Fox in the Night – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith

Honesty – Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

Sandstorm – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

Scale – Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

Too Rough – Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli

Best International Independent Film

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov,

Close – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig – Blue Jean

Leila Bertrand – Our River… Our Sky

Kharmel Cochrane – The Silent Twins

Kahleen Crawford – Living

Lucy Pardee – Aftersun

Best Cinematography

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Alfredo De Juan

Rob Hardy – Men

Joel Honeywell – Kanaval

Gregory Oke – Aftersun

Ari Wegner – The Wonder

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Saffron Cullane – Flux Gourmet

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – The Wonder

Frank Gallacher – Aftersun

Sandy Powell – Living

Best Editing

Joanna Crickmay – Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts

Izabella Curry – Blue Jean

Mátyás Fekete – Flux Gourmet

Mick Mahon – Nothing Compares

Blair McClendon – Aftersun

Best Original Music

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – God’s Creatures

Oliver Coates – Aftersun

Matthew Herbert – The Wonder

Adam Janota Bzowski – The Origin

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – Men

Best Makeup and Hair Design

Oya Aygör, Murat Çağin – Aftersun

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – The Wonder

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – Flux Gourmet

Niamh Morrison – The Origin

Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – Medusa Deluxe

Best Effects

Chris Marshall – The Feast

David Simpson – Men

Ahmed Yousry – Nezouh

Best Music Supervision

Lucy Bright – Aftersun

Phil Canning – The Phantom of the Open

Rupert Hollier – Living

Best Sound

Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – Flux Gourmet

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – Men

Jovan Ajder – Aftersun

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – The Wonder

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – The Feast

Best Production Design

Fletcher Jarvis – Flux Gourmet

Grant Montgomery – The Wonder

Helen Scott – Living

Billur Turan – Aftersun

Gary Williamson – Medusa Deluxe

