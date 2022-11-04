‘Aftersun’ Leads British Independent Film Award Nominations: See the Full List

Charlotte Wells’ indie breakout “Aftersun” continues to build momentum in the indie awards race.
After receiving four Gotham Award nods, “Aftersun” leads the 2022 British Independent Film Awards nominations in 16 categories, followed by 12 for “Blue Jean” and “The Wonder,” respectively. “Living” earned nine nominations and “Flux Gourmet,” “God’s Creatures,” “Men,” and “The Origin” each landed five nods.
The 25th annual BIFAs introduces new performance, first-time documentary feature, and music categories, with female filmmakers dominating the performance, writing, and directing categories for this year’s batch of nominees, recognizing 36 British features. The 2022 BIFA ceremony takes place December 4.
Hosts Sam Claflin and BIFA winner Kosar Ali announced the 2022 BIFA nominations, including former BIFA recipients Emma Thompson, Jessie Buckley, Florence Pugh, and Alice Birch among them. Two Paul Mescal films, “Aftersun” and “God’s Creatures,” are among the top-nominated films, with Mescal in the running for both Best Joint Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance for the respective films.
See the full list of nominees below.
The BIFAs will take place December 4.
Best British Independent Film
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski
Living – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney
Best Director
Oliver Hermanus – Living
Sophie Hyde – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Sebastián Lelio – The Wonder
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Screenplay
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – The Wonder
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Lead Performance
Sally Hawkins – The Lost King
Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
Emma Mackey – Emily
Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean
Bill Nighy – Living
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Emily Watson – God’s Creatures
Hala Zein – Nezouh
Best Supporting Performance
Zoey Deutch – The Outfit
Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
Lucy Halliday – Blue Jean
Kerrie Hayes – Blue Jean
Zainab Joda – Our River… Our Sky
Fatma Mohamed – Flux Gourmet
Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
Fionn Whitehead – Emily
Aimee Lou Wood – Living
Best Joint Lead Performance
Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – Men
Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – The Silent Twins
Best Ensemble Performance
Blue Jean
Emily
Flux Gourmet
Our River… Our Sky
The Wonder
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best debut director)
Andrew Cumming – The Origin
Thomas Hardiman – Medusa Deluxe
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Breakthrough Producer
Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Paul Kennedy – Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]
Rupert Majendie – Brian and Charles
Nadira Murray – Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]
Hélène Sifre – Blue Jean
Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Leo Long – I Used to Be Famous
Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Rosy Mcewen – Blue Jean
Safia Oakley-Green – The Origin
Best Debut Screenwriter
Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures
David Earl, Chris Hayward – Brian and Charles
Ruth Greenberg – The Origin
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
Kathryn Ferguson – Nothing Compares
Victoria Fiore – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – Kanaval
Jono McLeod – My Old School
Becky Hutner – Fashion Reimagined
The Raindance Discovery Award
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques
Fadia’s Tree – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett
Off the Rails – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander
Rebellion – Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor
Winners – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh
Best Feature Documentary
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie
My Old School – Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein
Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić
Nothing Compares – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie
Young Plato – Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane
Best British Short Film – supported by BFI NETWORK
A Fox in the Night – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith
Honesty – Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa
Sandstorm – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant
Scale – Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile
Too Rough – Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli
Best International Independent Film
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov,
Close – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-Kyung
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca
The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm
Best Casting
Shaheen Baig – Blue Jean
Leila Bertrand – Our River… Our Sky
Kharmel Cochrane – The Silent Twins
Kahleen Crawford – Living
Lucy Pardee – Aftersun
Best Cinematography
Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Alfredo De Juan
Rob Hardy – Men
Joel Honeywell – Kanaval
Gregory Oke – Aftersun
Ari Wegner – The Wonder
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Saffron Cullane – Flux Gourmet
Odile Dicks-Mireaux – The Wonder
Frank Gallacher – Aftersun
Sandy Powell – Living
Best Editing
Joanna Crickmay – Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts
Izabella Curry – Blue Jean
Mátyás Fekete – Flux Gourmet
Mick Mahon – Nothing Compares
Blair McClendon – Aftersun
Best Original Music
Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – God’s Creatures
Oliver Coates – Aftersun
Matthew Herbert – The Wonder
Adam Janota Bzowski – The Origin
Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – Men
Best Makeup and Hair Design
Oya Aygör, Murat Çağin – Aftersun
Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – The Wonder
Siobhan Harper-Ryan – Flux Gourmet
Niamh Morrison – The Origin
Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – Medusa Deluxe
Best Effects
Chris Marshall – The Feast
David Simpson – Men
Ahmed Yousry – Nezouh
Best Music Supervision
Lucy Bright – Aftersun
Phil Canning – The Phantom of the Open
Rupert Hollier – Living
Best Sound
Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – Flux Gourmet
Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – Men
Jovan Ajder – Aftersun
Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – The Wonder
Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – The Feast
Best Production Design
Fletcher Jarvis – Flux Gourmet
Grant Montgomery – The Wonder
Helen Scott – Living
Billur Turan – Aftersun
Gary Williamson – Medusa Deluxe
