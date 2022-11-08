‘Close,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ and ‘Holy Spider’ Lead European Film Award Nominations

"EO" and "Corsage" are also recognized by the European Film Academy, with the awards ceremony set for December 10.

The 35th European Film Awards have officially unveiled this year’s nominations.

Lukas Dhont’s queer coming-of-age drama “Close,” Ali Abbasi’s serial-killer thriller “Holy Spider,” and Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning “Triangle of Sadness” lead the 2022 nominations, with each film garnering nods in top categories: Best European Film, Best Director, and Screenwriter.

Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage” lands three nominations, including Best Actress for Vicky Krieps. “Alcarràs” has two nominations, while Venice Golden Lion winner “Saint Omer” picked up one nod for Best European Director for Alice Diop.

The European Film Academy hosts the award ceremony on December 10 in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.

German director Margarethe von Trotta will be honored with the European Lifetime Achievement award, and Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman is set to be celebrated with the European Achievement in World Cinema Award. Italian director Marco Bellocchio will receive the Award for European Innovative Storytelling for the limited series “Exterior Night.”

More than 4,400 members of the Academy vote for the awards in a three-stage process.

The categories of European Comedy, Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, Animated Feature Film, and Short Film are selected by nomination committees of invited European experts and are then voted on by the entire academy.

The winners of the Excellence Awards in the categories of European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects are determined by an eight-member jury made up of representatives of the different arts and crafts and will be announced on November 23.

See the full list of nominations below.

European Film

“Alcarràs”

Director Carla Simón, producers María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera & Giovanni Pompili

“Close”

Director Lukas Dhont, producers Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean, Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld, Frans van Gestel & Jacques-Henri Bronckart

“Corsage”

Director Marie Kreutzer, producers Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade & Jean-Christophe Reymond

“Holy Spider”

Director by Ali Abbasi, producers Sol Bondy & Jacob Jarek

“Triangle Of Sadness”

Directed by Ruben Östlund, producers Erik Hemmendorff & Philippe Bober

European Documentary

“A House Made Of Splinters”

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

“Girl Gang”

Director: Susanne Regina Meures

“Mariupolis 2”

Director: Mantas Kvedaravičius

“The Balcony Movie”

Director: Paweł Łoziński

“The March On Rome”

Director: Mark Cousins

European Director

Lukas Dhont for “Close”

Marie Kreutzer for “Corsage”

Jerzy Skolimowski for “EO”

Ali Abbasi for “Holy Spider”

Alice Diop for “Saint Omer”

Ruben Östlund for “Triangle Of Sadness”

European Actress

Vicky Krieps in “Corsage”

Zar Amir Ebrahimi in “Holy Spider”

Léa Seydoux in “One Fine Morning”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Meltem Kaptan in “Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush”

European Actor

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Eden Dambrine in “Close”

Elliott Crosset Hove in “Godland”

Pierfrancesco Favino in “Nostalgia”

Zlatko Burić in “Triangle Of Sadness”

European Screenwriter

Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for “Alcarràs”

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for “Close”

Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for “Holy Spider”

Ruben Östlund for “Triangle Of Sadness”

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

“107 Mothers”

Director: Peter Kerekes

“Love According To Dalva”

Director: Emmanuelle Nicot

“Other People”

Director: Aleksandra Terpińska

“Pamfir”

Director: Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

“Small Body”

Director: Laura Samani

“Sonne”

Director: Kurdwin Ayub

