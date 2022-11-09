Gina Prince-Bythewood to Be Honored at 2022 Gotham Awards with Filmmaker Tribute

Audible founder and executive chairman Don Katz will be honored with the Innovator Tribute award during the ceremony.

Gina Prince-Bythewood will be celebrated at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

The “Woman King” director is set to receive the Filmmaker Tribute from the Gotham Film & Media Institute during the awards ceremony on November 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“Gina Prince-Bythewood is a visionary filmmaker and a champion of Black narratives, particularly stories that center around Black women,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said. “She has brilliantly tackled painful moments in our nation’s history, thorny philosophical debates, and love stories. From the beloved and burnished classic ‘Love & Basketball’ to the pinnacle success of this year’s ‘The Woman King,’ Gina is a true inspiration and it is a distinct honor to name her the recipient of this year’s Filmmaker Tribute.”

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards ceremony will also fete Audible founder and executive chairman Don Katz with the Innovator Tribute. The former journalist was previously the recipient of a Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Award, and in 2022 was celebrated as PEN America’s Business Visionary Honoree at its Literary Gala.

“As an author, a visionary entrepreneur, and a storytelling innovator, Don has created a new paradigm for IP development, production and distribution, while simultaneously disrupting the publishing, audio, film and TV industries,” Sharp said of Katz. “His commitment to urban renewal, diversity, equity, and inclusion anticipated the contemporary social justice movement in corporate America by several decades and stands as a model for future founders and CEOs. Under Don’s leadership, Audible has become an important collaborator to The Gotham in supporting emerging voices in audio. We are incredibly grateful to Don for his leadership and powerful support.”

The Gotham Awards Ceremony marks the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, providing critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with twelve competitive awards categories. “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams and “Hustle” actor-producer Adam Sandler are both being recognized with respective performance tributes at this year’s ceremony. Hulu’s “Fire Island” is receiving an Ensemble Tribute award.

The 2022 Gotham Awards recognizes 23 feature films, 15 series, and 35 performances, with “TÁR,” “Aftersun,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” among the top nominees. The Gotham Awards removed gendered acting categories in 2021. Films with budgets below $35 million are eligible for recognition.

For the full list of nominees, click here.

