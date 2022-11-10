‘Fire of Love’ and ‘The Territory’ Lead 2023 Cinema Eye Honors Nonfiction Film Nominees

The two National Geographic films tied the record for most Cinema Eye Honors nominations in a single year.

The Cinema Eye Honors has announced the full slate of nominees for its 16th Annual Awards Ceremony meant to recognize outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking.

Two National Geographic films — Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” and Alex Pritz’s “The Territory”— not only led all nominees with seven nominations (including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature for both), but tied the record for most nominations in a single year. Next in line is the Cannes-winning feature, “All That Breathes,” directed by Shaunak Sen, which got six nominations. The Laura Poitras-directed documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and Payal Kapadia’s “A Night of Knowing Nothing” followed with four nominations.

This year’s awards mark the first time in Cinema Eye history that five women were nominated for Outstanding Direction, with “Beba” director Rebeca Huntt and “Descendant” filmmaker Margaret Brown joining Sara Dosa, Payal Kapadia, Laura Poitras, and Shaunak Sen in the category.

The Cinema Eye Honors are known for predicting what films will often go on to receive other nominations and critics prizes. Over the last five years, 92% of the Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature were also Cinema Eye nominees, and 88% of Oscar nominees had received multiple Cinema Eye nominations.

The 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

See the full list of nominees below, including the ones that were previously announced on Thursday, October 20, 2022 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

“All That Breathes”

Directed and Produced by Shaunak Sen

Produced by Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Directed and Produced by Laura Poitras

Produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love”

Directed and Produced by Sara Dosa

Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“Navalny”

Directed by Daniel Roher

Produced by Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

“A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Produced by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff and Ranabir Das

“The Territory”

Directed and Produced by Alex Pritz

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller

Outstanding Direction

“All That Breathes”

Shaunak Sen

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Laura Poitras

“Beba”

Rebeca Huntt

“Descendant”

Margaret Brown

“Fire of Love”

Sara Dosa

“A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Payal Kapadia

Outstanding Editing

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Amy Foote, Joe Bini and Brian A. Kates

“Fire of Love”

Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput

“Moonage Daydream”

Brett Morgen

“Riotsville, USA”

Nels Bangerter

“Three Minutes: A Lengthening”

Katharina Wartena

Outstanding Production

“All That Breathes”

Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen and Teddy Leifer

“A House Made of Splinters”

Monica Hellström

“In Her Hands”

Juan Camilo Cruz and Jonathan Schaerf

“Navalny”

Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

“The Territory”

Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller

Outstanding Cinematography

“All That Breathes”

Ben Bernhard

“Cow”

Magda Kowalczyk

“A House Made of Splinters”

Simon Lereng Wilmont

“A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Ranabir Das

“The Territory”

Alex Pritz and Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau

“Users”

Bennett Cerf

Outstanding Original Score

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Soundwalk Collective

“Descendant”

Ray Angry and Rhiannon Giddens/Dirk Powell

“Fire of Love”

Nicolas Godin

“Nothing Compares”

Linda Buckley and Irene Buckley

“The Territory”

Katya Mihailova

“Users”

Dave Cerf

Outstanding Sound Design

“All That Breathes”

Niladri Shekhar Roy, Sound Designer, and Susmit “Bob” Nath, Sound Design Consultant

“Fire of Love”

Patrice LeBlanc, Sound Designer, and Gavin Fernandes, Re-recording Mixer

“I Didn’t See You There”

Tom Paul, Lead Sound Designer & Re-recording Mixer, and Andrés E. Marthe González, Supervising Sound Editor

“Moonage Daydream”

Samir Foco, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Sound Designers

“The Territory”

Rune Klausen and Peter Albrechtsen, Sound Designers

Outstanding Visual Design

“Dear Mr. Brody”

Gary Walker, Visual Effects; John Mark Lapham, Collages; Sam Klatt, Graphics & Compositing

“Fire of Love”

Lucy Munger, Animation; Kara Blake, Graphic Artist; and Rui Ting Ji, Hand-drawn animation & Illustrations

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

Hectah Arias, Animation and Graphics

“Moonage Daydream”

Stefan Nadelman, Animation

“My Old School”

Rory Lowe, Animation Director, and Scott Morriss, Lead Animator

Outstanding Debut

“Bad Axe”

Directed by David Siev

“Beba”

Directed by Rebeca Huntt

“I Didn’t See You There”

Directed by Reid Davenport

“A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Directed by Payal Kapadia

“Nothing Compares”

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

“The Territory”

Directed by Alex Pritz

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

“In Flow of Words”

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

“Last Days of August”

Directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian

“Long Line of Ladies”

Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy

“Nuisance Bear”

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

“Shut Up and Paint”

Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar

Audience Choice Prize

“All That Breathes”

Directed by Shaunak Sen

“The Balcony Movie”

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

“Fire of Love”

Directed a by Sara Dosa

“Last Flight Home”

Directed by Ondi Timoner

“Mija”

Directed by Isabel Castro

“My Old School”

Directed by Jono McLeod

“Navalny”

Directed by Daniel Roher

“Nothing Compares”

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

“‘Sr.’”

Directed by Chris Smith

“The Territory”

Directed by Alex Pritz

Spotlight

“After Sherman”

Directed by Jon-Sesrie Goff

“Brotherhood”

Directed by Francesco Montagner

“Hidden Letters”

Directed by Violet Du Feng and Zhao Qing

“Into the Ice”

Directed by Lars Henrik Ostenfeld

“Master of Light”

Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten

Heterodox

“Aftersun”

Directed by Charlotte Wells

“Dry Ground Burning”

Directed by Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós

“Dos Estaciones”

Directed by Juan Pablo González

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp

“The Rehearsal” (Season 1)

Directed by Nathan Fielder

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

“All That Breathes”

Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Nan Goldin

“Bad Axe”

Chun Siev

“Beba”

Rebeca Huntt

“Fire of Love”

Katia and Maurice Krafft

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

Gabby Giffords

“I Didn’t See You There”

Reid Davenport

“In Her Hands”

Zarifa Ghafari

“Last Flight Home”

Eli Timoner

“Mija”

Doris Muñoz

“My Old School”

Brandon Lee

“Navalny”

Alexei Navalny

“Nothing Compares”

Sinead O’Connor

“‘Sr.’”

Robert Downey Sr.

“The Territory”

Bitaté Uru-eu-wau-wau and Neidinha Bandeira

The following were previously announced on Thursday, October 20, 2022 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Broadcast Film Nominees

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”

Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix

“Four Hours at the Capitol”

Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“Playing With Sharks”

Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+

Nonfiction Series Nominees

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+

“Black and Missing”

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey”

Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix

“LuLaRich”

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios

“Mind Over Murder”

Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime

Anthology Series Nominees

“How To with John Wilson”

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

“Origins of Hip Hop”

Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E

“Prehistoric Planet”

Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN

“Women Who Rock”

Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+

Broadcast Editing Nominees

“37 Words”

Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Jabeez Olssen | Disney+

“Four Hours at the Capitol”

Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“How To with John Wilson”

Adam Locke-Norton | HBO

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Meg Ramsay | Showtime

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

“Four Hours at the Capitol”

Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix

“Playing With Sharks”

Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Andrew Muggleton | CNN

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off”

Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Legacy Award

“Crumb”

Directed by Terry Zwigoff

Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff

Edited by Victor Livingston

Cinematography by Maryse Alberti

Music by David Beddinghaus

Sound by Scott Breindell

Shorts List (Cinema Eye’s Annual List of the Year’s Top Short Documentaries)

“Anastasia”

Directed by Sarah McCarthy

“The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone”

Directed by Maya Newell

“In Flow of Words”

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

“The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo”

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

“Keys to the City”

Directed by Ian Moubayed

“Last Days of August”

Directed by Robert Machoian and Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck

“Long Line of Ladies”

Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy

“Nuisance Bear”

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

“Shut Up and Paint”

Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar

