‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘TÁR’ Lead Independent Spirit Award Nominations: See the Full List

"Emily the Criminal," "Aftersun," "Bones and All," and "The Inspection" also racked up major nominations.

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, November 22, crowning the past year’s top achievements in indie film. The awards ceremony is over three months away — it takes place March 4 in Santa Monica — but these films now gain traction in the months ahead on the road to the Oscars and other awards. This year’s crop of nominees were revealed by presenters Taylour Paige (a winner back in March for Best Female Lead, representing “Zola”) and Raúl Castillo (a nominee for Best Supporting Male for 2018’s “We the Animals”). This year’s television nominees will be revealed later on December 13.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the nominees with nods in eight categories, with “TÁR” close behind with seven nominations, including Best Feature, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay, and Best Director.

In a first for Film Independent, this year’s awards shifted to gender-neutral acting categories in lead and supporting across film and television. Other category updates include new awards for Best Breakthrough Performance (film) and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (television). All performance categories, excluding Breakthrough Performance, could feature up to 10 nominees.

Related Indie Spirit Award Noms Give 'Everything Everywhere,' 'TÁR,' 'Women Talking' a Major Head Start

Independent Spirit Awards Shift to Gender-Neutral Acting Categories for 2023 Related 51 Directors' Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, and More

42 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

Earlier this year, the organization also announced that the budget cap for eligible films has increased to $30 million, with the budget cap for the John Cassavetes Award now $1 million. Meanwhile, in response to the continuing effects of COVID on filmmakers and the industry, Film Independent is once again waiving the theatrical run typically required for eligibility, ensuring more opportunities for independent filmmakers to be recognized and celebrated.

The Film Independent Spirit Award nominations mark the second major indie awards bloc to define their nominees for the year in movies. Back in late October, the Gotham Awards announced their lineup for the New York ceremony taking place on November 28, with Spirit-nominated films like “TÁR,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “Aftersun” leading the pack.

You can watch the Film Independent Spirit Award nominations revealed virtually on YouTube.

Best Feature

“Bones and All”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Our Father, the Devil”

“TÁR”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best First Feature

“Aftersun”

“Emily the Criminal”

“The Inspection”

“Murina”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Dale Dickey, “A Love Song”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Taylor Russell, “Bones and All”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Nina Hoss, “TÁR”

Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Gracija Filipović, “Murina”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Lily McInerny, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages”

Best Screenplay

“After Yang”

“Catherine Called Birdy”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“TÁR”

“Women Talking”

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Emergency”

“Emily the Criminal”

“Fire Island”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun”

“Murina”

“Neptune Frost”

“Pearl”

“TÁR”

Best Editing

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“TÁR”

Robert Altman Award

“Women Talking”

Best Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters”

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Midwives”

“Riotsville USA”

Best International Film

“Corsage”

“Joyland”

“Leonor Will Never Die”

“Return to Soul”

“Saint Omer”

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny”

Araceli Lemos, “Holy Emy”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, “Mija”

Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There”

Rebeca Huntt, “Beba (Bayba)”

John Cassavetes Award

“The African Desperate”

“A Love Song”

“The Cathedral”

“Holy Emy”

“Something in the Dirt”

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.