‘A Million Little Things’ to End with Season 5

DJ Nash and the cast will bid farewell in midseason. Also, kind of, now.

“A Million Little Things” didn’t make it a million seasons — but it lasted five, and that’s nothing to sneeze at these days.

The fifth and final season, which premieres on Wednesday, Febryary 8 at 10 p.m., will be it for the DJ Nash drama. “A Million Little Things” follows that group of buddies who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

Those friends are: David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Readers can watch a video message from that cast below. But first, Nash gets his say:

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right,” Nash said in a statement provided by ABC. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. Terrence and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

In addition to Nash, Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz also executive produce the ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment; Joanna Kerns is co-executive producer. The cast and producers will take their final bow as part of ABC’s midseason schedule, which looks like this:

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (previously announced)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (special series premiere – previously announced)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (new night and time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds” (new time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky: Deadly Trails”

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (new night)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (regular time period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase” (new night and time)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere – previously announced)

10:01-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (early series premiere)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (regular time period premiere – new episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (farewell season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Company You Keep” (series premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Alaska Daily”

