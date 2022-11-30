Amanda Seyfried Shuts Down ‘Mean Girls 2’ Dreams: ‘It’s Never Going to Happen, Is It?’

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on 'Mean Girls' on Broadway," Seyfried proposed to co-star Lindsay Lohan.

Just like fetch, Amanda Seyfried says we should stop trying to make “Mean Girls 2” happen.

While in conversation with fellow “Mean Girls” alum Lindsay Lohan for Interview magazine, Emmy winner Seyfried shut down long-standing rumors of a follow-up to the beloved 2004 classic film.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway,” Seyfried said, citing the musical show. “Because a ‘Mean Girls 2’ is never going to happen, is it?”

Lohan replied, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

The “Dropout” star Seyfried agreed, “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”

Lohan, Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Lizzy Caplan led the high school comedy, written by Tina Fey. The film marked Seyfried’s first movie, while child star Lohan was the only one still in high school during production.

“Anyway, Tina is busy,” Seyfried said of a possible sequel. “She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.”

“Falling for Christmas” scene-stealer Lohan added, “Yeah, everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else…I had a feeling, just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through. But I never realized what it would be, still today.”

Former co-star Caplan recently told Grazia magazine that she would “of course” want to be a part of a possible “Mean Girls” sequel. “I would be an idiot not to join,” the “Fatal Attraction” star said. “But to me it feels like ‘Mean Girls’ had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don’t know what’s left of the story.”

“Mean Girls” was adapted into a Broadway production, opening in 2017. “Sex Lives of College Girls” breakout star Reneé Rapp played Regina George in the stage production; a movie adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical is currently in the works with Fey writing the script and husband Jeff Richmond behind the music. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne are directing, and casting has yet to be announced.

