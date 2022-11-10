‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Will Be More Like Classic ‘Sex and the City,’ Says HBO Max Exec

Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) returns and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is back in a wedding dress in Season 2.

There still may be no Samantha Jones and Mr. Big is six feet under, but HBO is promising that “And Just Like That” Season 2 has the same flair as “Sex and the City.”

“What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life,” HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey told Variety of the upcoming second season of the revival series. “It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic ‘Sex and the City’ episodes.”

Executive producers and stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are reprising their respective roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, along with Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman who are promoted to series regulars. The official logline for Season 2 keeps fans guessing, with the network teasing that the new chapter of the HBO series will follow the central friend group as they continue to navigate the joys and tribulations of friendship in their 50s.

“Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season,” HBO Max executive Aubrey continued. “We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone.”

Season 1 concluded with Miranda (Nixon) jetting off to Los Angeles to be with partner Che (Sara Ramírez) and Carrie (Parker) fully letting go of her deceased husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and smooching her boss (Ivan Hernandez).

John Corbett is back as Carrie’s ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw, and Tony Danza is cast as Che’s father…and perhaps Miranda’s future father-in-law if the newly-separate attorney gets her way.

While “SATC” original scene-stealing star Kim Cattrall is noticeably absent from the reboot, “AJLT” creator Michael Patrick King kept her character, Samantha, present throughout Season 1 in the form of text messages with Carrie — with the idea being that they had a friend break-up over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist. King confirmed Season 2 will still include the Samantha character by way of text message.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.