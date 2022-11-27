Antonio Banderas Wants to See Tom Holland Play Zorro: ‘I Would Pass the Torch’

Banderas previously played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and 2005's "The Legend of Zorro."

With the upcoming “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Antonio Banderas is returning to his most iconic animated role as the swashbuckling cat from the “Shrek” franchise. So how would he feel about reprising his most famous live action role? Apparently, he’s open to it.

Though he had found plenty of success working as an actor in Spain, Banderas rose to mainstream American prominence in 1998 when he starred in “The Mask of Zorro,” playing the eponymous masked vigilante to great fanfare. He reprised the role in the 2005 sequel “The Legend of Zorro,” but there still could be more to come. In a new interview with Comicbook.com, Banderas revealed that he would be open to returning to the franchise in a mentor role that allowed a younger actor to do most of the sword fighting.

“Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas said. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about ‘Zorro.’ If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.”

Banderas already has one actor in mind to replace him: Tom Holland.

“I did ‘Uncharted’ with him, and he’s so energetic and fun,” Banderas said. “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”

If Banderas and Holland end up reteaming in a new “Zorro” movie, it would be another benefit of Banderas’ experience filming “Uncharted.” In a recent interview with IndieWire, Banderas explained that he really did see a lot of artistic value in the video game adaptation and had a positive experience making the film.

“With that specifically, no,” Banderas said when asked if he took the role for the paycheck. “The director [Ruben Fleischer] approached me and he knew my career. He convinced me that it was a worthy thing to do. By the way, I haven’t seen it. Now I think it’s on Apple in Spain so I might buy it there. But it was a pleasure working with him. We were in the middle of the pandemic. One month before I had gotten sick with COVID. Then I tested positive on the set but it was just a false positive. The thing was still in my body. So they just sent me to the hotel for a bit.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.