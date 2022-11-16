Anya Taylor-Joy Says ‘Furiosa’ Is the ‘Dirtiest, Bloodiest I Have Ever Been’

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actresses, and her versatility and fearlessness are no doubt part of why. The 26-year-old actress just wrapped production on “Furiosa,” the hotly anticipated prequel to George Miller’s 2015 action hit “Mad Max: Fury Road.” For her first blockbuster outing, Taylor-Joy will step into Charlize Theron’s combat boots as Imperator Furiosa, one of the greatest action heroines of all time.

“I’ve been on a different planet for the last seven months,” Taylor-Joy told IndieWire during a recent interview about shooting “Furiosa” in Australia. “I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what’s happened over the last seven months. But I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I’m excited to see it.”