Apple’s MLS Streaming Service Costs Twice as Much as an Apple TV+ Subscription

All the soccer you can handle launches on February 1.

Apple has unveiled its launch date and pricing for MLS Season Pass, its partnership with Major League Soccer that will debut February 1 at $12.99 per month.

That price, as well as a $79 annual option for the entire regular season and postseason of MLS soccer with no blackouts, is almost two times the cost of subscribing to Apple TV+ on its own (currently $6.99 a month). An Apple TV+ subscription is not a prerequisite for unlimited soccer action, although it’s cheaper: MLS Season Pass will also be available as a standalone purchase through the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

The 2023 season kicks off a 10-year partnership between the soccer league and the tech giant, with all 29 clubs wearing the Apple TV logo as a sleeve patch in different colors on the club jerseys. Season ticket holders for any club receive the MLS Season Pass subscription for free.

MLS Season Pass also includes MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games throughout the season, as well as an “NFL Red-Zone”-style live match “whip-around show” that will feature every goal or save. Some games throughout the season will be available for free without a subscription via the Apple TV app, as will others made available for no additional charge to Apple TV+ subscribers.

As previously announced, the MLS 2023 regular season will kick off February 25. The first home opener to be revealed so far is the 2022 MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC against the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl Stadium — the first MLS regular-season match to be played there since 2002. All matches during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app. Games will also be available in English and Spanish, with any games featuring Canadian teams also available in French.

Matches will take place primarily on Saturdays and Wednesdays, with a few matches held on Sundays. Most matches will start at 7:30 p.m. local time with pregame coverage kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. The full MLS schedule will be announced in mid-December.

Apple’s foray into sports began last year with its MLB partnership which brought a selection of Major League Baseball games to prime-time Friday night showings and were available for free with ads and without a subscription, though they were exclusive to Apple.

