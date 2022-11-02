‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Canceled by Starz After One Season

Anya Reiss created the historical drama about the Tudors.

Starz has canceled “Becoming Elizabeth,” a historical costume drama series about the Tudors, after one season, an individual with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire.

The show created by Anya Reiss and starring Alicia von Rittberg premiered August 12 but failed to capture much of an audience and posted low ratings that dipped throughout its 8-episode run.

“Becoming Elizabeth” continued Starz’s fascination with the 16th Century Tudor family after finding a hit with 2013’s “The White Queen” and two other spinoff series based on English history. “Becoming Elizabeth” specifically focused on a young Elizabeth I when she was still an orphaned teenager and the death of King Henry VIII set into motion a scramble for power and the throne.

The series also starred Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, and Bella Ramsey and was produced by The Forge for Starz. The show was also notable for boasting an all-women writing staff as led by Reiss.

Reiss had even alluded to the impending cancelation of the show back in September when she discussed the Season 1 — now series — finale, responding to some fans with a few gifs that suggested there wouldn’t be a chance for a second season and that Starz let them know “you’re finished.”

“So to anyone who misinterpreted ‘Becoming Elizabeth’s’ end – it was not a cliffhanger – but an ironic wink to our audience – because of course, you know the rest of the story… so why would we continue,” Reiss wrote. “Or at least…that’s my story.”

Parent company Lionsgate has flirted with spinning off Starz for several months now, expressing interest in selling the premium cable network and its streaming service off after Lionsgate first acquired it for $4.4 billion back in 2016. But despite some steady subscriber growth to 37.3 million global subs, as well as finding some other hit series, the studio has been left with roughly $2 billion in debt and a value far below what it originally paid.

Deadline first reported the news.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.