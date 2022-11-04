Aldis Hodge Didn’t Know Henry Cavill Was in ‘Black Adam’ Until 24 Hours Before the Premiere

"I dig that because it was a huge surprise for me, and I love it that we got to experience it together with the audience," Hodge said.

Aldis Hodge had no idea Henry Cavill would be back as Superman in “Black Adam.”

Hodge, who plays Hawkman in the DCU, revealed that he only learned Cavill was back “pretty close to the premiere.”

“They kept that all the way under wraps, and I didn’t know until maybe a day or two before the premiere,” Hodge told The Hollywood Reporter.

In fact, Cavill’s impending return as Superman wasn’t even discussed during production. “There was no talk of bringing back Superman and any of that,” Hodge confirmed. “They’ve got to keep those things in a super vault, so all you can do is focus on trying to make ‘Black Adam’ the best it can be.”

The “Alex Cross” star added, “So you do hear things and you get ideas, but nothing is ever confirmed or really fully said. And honestly, I dig that because it was a huge surprise for me, and I love it that we got to experience it together with the audience. The fans have been trying to get Henry Cavill back in the red and blue for a minute, and D.J. [Dwayne Johnson] was the perfect person to bring him back. It just doesn’t get any better.”

After Cavill seemingly hung up his DCU cape after Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” in 2017, the actor confirmed he is returning to the DCU in an October 2022 Instagram post.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” Cavill said while thanking fans for their “patience” during the process. “It will be rewarded.”

Cavill returned as Superman in a mid-credits sequence for “Black Adam,” starring Johnson as the title antihero. Johnson was integral in having Cavill come back: Former DC executive Walter Hamada initially denied Cavill’s credits cameo, with the “Black Adam” production forced to film Superman with a body double and test screen the sequence without showing the character’s face. In September 2022, Cavill filmed his part just weeks before the “Black Adam” premiere after the deal closed.

“Black Adam” co-star Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that the film could not have worked without an appearance by Superman. “We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, where’s the most unstoppable force in the universe?” Johnson said, citing the superhero. “‘Where is he?’ Well, just like I fought hard for ‘Black Adam’ for 15 years, [producers] Dany [Garcia] has been fighting for six years, Hiram [Garcia] has been fighting for six years, we’ve all been fighting for this moment. So, I will say this, ‘Welcome home!’”

