‘BMF’ Moves to Fridays for Season 2’s January Premiere

The Starz series about the Black Mafia Family has dropped its Season 2 trailer.

“BMF,” the Starz drama about the rise of the Black Mafia Family, will return for Season 2 on January 6, Starz revealed on Friday. The series, which previously premiered new episodes on Sundays, premium cable’s biggest night, has moved to Fridays, where it will air linearly at 8 p.m. ET/PT and become available on-demand at midnight. Starz has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which can be viewed below.

Set in Detroit during the late ’80s and early ’90s, “BMF” tells the true story of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the founders of the Black Mafia Family, a drug-trafficking/money-laundering organization that was active from 1989 to 2005. Using the hip-hop label BMF Entertainment as a front for their illegal operations, the two brothers — also known as “Big Meech” and “Southwest T” managed to develop a cocaine distribution network across the entire U.S., and made around $270 million before being imprisoned for 30 years. Season 2 will focus on the brothers as they further build their operations, enter the hip-hop business, and grow the Black Mafia Family into the multi-state empire it would become.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius Flenory, stars in the series as his father, while Da’Vinchi plays Terry Flenory. Several successful rappers appear on the series in recurring roles, including Snoop Dogg, Lil Zane, Detroit rapper Kash Doll, and Yung Miami from City Girls in a Season 2 guest spot. The show also stars Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony. Other recurring actors in the second season include “SNL” star Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, and Serayah. Eminem guest-starred in Season 1 as White Boy Rick.

“BMF” is executive produced by rapper 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film and Television banner, which also produces the popular TV franchise “Power” for Starz. Randy Huggins, who also worked on “Power,” showruns and executive produces the series. Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements are also executive producers.

Traditionally, moving a show to Fridays has been something of a death sentence for linear TV shows, the final destination before cancellation. That has changed somewhat in the streaming age, however, with many streamers now debuting their shows on Fridays for fans to binge during the weekend. In this fragmented and on-demand viewing world, time slots have never mattered less.

Watch the trailer for “BMF” Season 2 below.

