Britney Spears Isn’t Ready for a Biopic Despite Millie Bobby Brown’s Pitch: ‘Dude, I’m Not Dead’

"When I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way," Brown recently said of Spears.

Britney Spears isn’t ready for the biopic treatment just yet.

Shortly after “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown shared her aspiration of starring as Spears in a movie about the “Toxic” singer’s tumultuous life, the pop icon took to Instagram.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life…dude I’m not dead !!!” Spears captioned a photo of wooden doors on Instagram, in part.

Spears continued, “I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!! Either way…I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors!!! I did kinda post too much this week…I’m embarrassed!!! I get it…oh well !!! Have a good day!!!”

Brown previously said during “The Drew Barrymore Show” that Spears’ life story “resonates” with her.

“I want to play a real person, and I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears,” Brown said. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos and watching interviews of her when she was younger…I mean the same thing with you [Drew Barrymore], it’s like, I see the scramble for words. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

The Grammy-winning Spears started performing at age 11 in the “All New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1989. Similarly, Brown began acting at age 9 as a guest star in the series “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” before being cast in “Stranger Things” at age 12.

Brown previously opened up about being told she was too “mature” to make it as a child actor. “I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” Brown told Allure. “No one was as mature as I was, [hearing that] was really hard because I thought [maturity] was a good thing. And then being told that it wasn’t, that I wouldn’t make it in this industry, it was so hurtful. I got really down about that.”

Brown continued, “Even as a young person, I always felt like I didn’t quite belong in every room I was in. I also struggle with loneliness a bit. I always felt quite alone in a crowded room, like I was just one of a kind, like nobody ever really understood me. So I liked [playing] characters that people understood [and] people could relate to because I felt like no one could relate to Millie.”





Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.