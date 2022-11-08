Casey Anthony Shares Her Side of the Story in Trailer for Peacock Docuseries

The three-part docuseries premieres on Peacock November 29.

This month, Peacock is revisiting one of the most notorious trials of the 2010s with “Where the Truth Lies,” a limited series exploring the 2011 trial of Casey Anthony. The streamer released the first trailer for the three-part docuseries, which premieres November 29.

In 2008, police arrested Anthony for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was reported missing by her grandmother. Shortly after, Caylee’s remains were found inside a laundry bag in the woods near the Anthonys’ house. After a widely publicized trial where Anthony chose not to testify, a jury found her not guilty in 2011, prompting widespread backlash and outrage in the media.

“Where the Truth Lies” features extensive sitdowns with Anthony, speaking on the record for the first time. The interviews will explore Anthony’s account of the investigation, the trial and its aftermath. The series also features never-before-seen footage from the trial and insights into the defense’s evidence. The teaser trailer presents the opening to one of these interviews, as a silent and emotional Anthony sits down and waits for the crew to slate her before being asked her reasons for doing the docuseries.

“Why talk to me now, when you’re not getting creative control?” the interviewer asks as a shaken Anthony stares into the camera.

Alexandra Dean, a filmmaker whose previous work includes “This Is Paris” and “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” directs the three-part series. In a statement, Dean explained that her interest in the project came from a desire to hear Anthony’s side of the story. At the same time, Dean stresses that Anthony did not have any editorial input into the film and that the work is unbiased reporting.

“While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did,” Dean said in her statement. “Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Tamra Simmons, Ebony Porter-Ike, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Sam Sniderman executive produce “Where the Truth Lies.” Blue Ant Studios serves as the production company for the docuseries. Watch the trailer for “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” below.

