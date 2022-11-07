‘Capturing the Killer Nurse’ Trailer: See the True Story Behind ‘The Good Nurse’ Serial Killer

Whistleblower nurse Amy Loughren, played by Jessica Chastain in the Netflix hit, tells the story from her perspective.

How do you capture the most prolific serial killer in American history? It just takes one whistleblower to call out her colleague.

Jessica Chastain portrays nurse Amy Loughren, who helped take down killer Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) in the Netflix drama “The Good Nurse.” Cullen is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Now, the real Loughren is sharing her side of the story in the documentary “Capturing the Killer Nurse.”

“The idea that a nurse might be killing patients was very disturbing,” Loughren says in the trailer. “There’s no eyewitnesses. There’s no cameras.”

Cullen was an experienced registered nurse at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey. “Capturing the Killer Nurse” uses audio from Cullen himself and emotional sit-downs with those closest to the events — including Loughren, the detectives who cracked the case, author Graeber, and family members of the victims — to trace how Cullen was eventually captured. Per an official synopsis, Cullen’s horrific actions underscore an even bigger danger still lurking in the American healthcare system.

The documentary film is helmed by Tim Travers Hawkins (“XY Chelsea”), with Robin Ockleford producing alongside executive producers Henri Singer, Susannah Price, and “The Good Nurse” author Charles Graeber.

Chastain told IndieWire that working with “angel” Loughren was a career-first for the Oscar winner.

“It was different than anything else that I have ever done because I have never filmed a scene from someone’s life as they observed me acting it,” Chastain said. “She was at the monitor. That was a very nerve-inducing, never-wracking, thing to do. It’s a great responsibility any time you play someone’s story, but especially while they’re watching you do it.”

“The Good Nurse” is not the only crime dramatization this year to land a documentary follow-up. Peacock’s “A Friend of the Family” series, which tells the story of the Broberg family being gaslit and manipulated by their next-door neighbor, has the documentary “A Friend of the Family: True Evil” debuting November 15 on the NBCU streamer.

“Capturing the Killer Nurse” premieres November 11 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

