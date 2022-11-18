Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character

"You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know — am I at that stage? Who knows?" Hemsworth said.

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor.

The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

He added, “You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know — am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Hemsworth noted that he is “completely open” to another “Thor” film if “there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world,” much like Taika Waititi’s installments.

“I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time,” Hemsworth said.

Related Anya Taylor-Joy Says 'Furiosa' Is the 'Dirtiest, Bloodiest I Have Ever Been'

How Big Is 'Furiosa'? Big Enough to Open a New Studio Dedicated to Its VFX Related The Best Zombie Movies Ever Made

From 'Barbie' to 'Babylon,' Here's Everything Margot Robbie Has in the Works

The only thing he will not be open to is working with a “mad genius” director.

“I’m just at the point of my life where I’m meeting with different directors and [people say] ‘Oh yeah, look, he’s a mad genius. He’s mad, but he’s a genius and he’ll make great films,'” Hemsworth said. “I’m like, ‘Is that who I want to spend my days with?’ Four months, five months of shooting and then you’ve got press and possible reshoots and so on.”

The “Extraction” star continued, “Now, if something’s going to pull me away from my family and my kids, it’s got to be a positive, constructive, collaborative experience. I shot with George Miller on the new prequel to ‘Fury Road’ [‘Furiosa’], part of the ‘Mad Max’ saga, and I said to my agent, ‘That’s where I want to spend my work hours; with someone who is kind and collaborative and interesting.'”

Hemsworth called Miller a “genius, but not the mad type,” noting, “One that is very aware of how his energy affects others, and how he has the power to make your day fantastic or shitty, and chooses for it to be a positive experience. The whole crew, everyone is in a better mood. It baffles me that some people in that position don’t understand that.”

And while Hemsworth has “good and bad films” under his belt, he doesn’t regret any of them.

“I say that tongue in cheek. I feel like I’ve learned something from each experience, whether it be: ‘Don’t do that again,’ or ‘I had a great time on that film, but the film didn’t work,'” the “Limitless” actor said. “It’s always a different scenario. No matter how much work you do and how much you put into it, you just never know.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.