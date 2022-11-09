‘The Texas Killing Fields’ Trailer: Netflix Docuseries Investigates a Deadly Patch of Land

The latest installment of Netflix's "Crime Scene" series, which featured investigations of Elisa Lam's death and killer Richard Cottingham, premieres November 29.

The first trailer for “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields,” a new true crime docuseries coming to Netflix this month, has been released.

The miniseries is the third in a series of “Crime Scene” documentaries for the streamer, which explore murder cases in different parts of the United States. Last year saw the series debut with two installments: “The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” which focused on the 2013 death of Elisa Lam at the titular Los Angeles hotel, and “The Times Square Killer,” which profiled serial killer Richard Cottingham.

“The Texas Killing Fields” turns its attention to a patch of land along the interstate between Houston and Galveston that gained its gruesome nickname for the number of dead bodies that have been discovered there. From 1971 to 2006, 30 dead people were found in the area, the majority of whom were young women, and very few of their murders have been solved.

The docuseries will focus specifically on the murders of Heide Villarreal-Fye, Laura Miller, Audrey Cook, and Donna Prudhomme, who were all found between 1983 and 1991 in the same Calder Road stretch in the area. The show delves into the history of the area and the failed attempts to solve the girls’ murders. The series features several interviews with the victims’ families in the modern day as they continue to struggle with their grief and attempt to find justice for the girls.

Jessica Dimmock, an Emmy award winner for her work on the New York Times Presents series “The Weekly,” directs and executive produces “The Texas Killing Fields.” Joe Berlinger, the director of “The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” and “The Times Square Killer,” executive produces the new season.

The series is a production of Imagine Documentaries, the non-fiction division of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment production banner, and RadicalMedia, in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Both production companies have released several docuseries on Netflix, such as “The Case Against Boeing,” “We Are: the Brooklyn Saints,” and Berlinger’s “Conversations With a Killer” series. Howard and Grazer executive produce, along with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson and Leslie Mattingly.

All three 50-minute episodes of “The Texas Killing Fields” drop on Netflix November 29. Watch the full trailer below.

