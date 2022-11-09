‘Dangerous Breed’ Trailer: New Peacock Docuseries Tries to Recapture the ‘Tiger King’ Magic

The docuseries about controversial Canadian wrestler Teddy Hart will premiere November 22.

Over two years after Netflix’s “Tiger King” took streaming by storm — and just a few months after Peacock’s own fictional series about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic premiered — Peacock is bringing a new story of cats and crime to the docuseries space. The first trailer for “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats,” a new true docuseries about wrestler Teddy Hart, was released by the streamer on Wednesday.

Canadian nonfiction filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch, whose previous works include series like “Queen of the Oil Patch” and films like “Last of the Fur Traders,” directs the series, which focuses on the 10 years he spent filming Edward Ellsworth Annis, a wrestler on the independent circuit known by the ring name Teddy Hart.

A controversial figure known for his legal problems and his side gig as a Persian cat breeder, Hart was seen by Kroetsch as the perfect subject for a new reality show. Instead, the filming coincided with several sexual misconduct allegations from women in Hart’s orbit and, eventually, the 2016 disappearance of Samantha Fiddler, an aspiring wrestler and Hart’s ex-girlfriend. The series follows Kroetsch’s reexamination of the footage, as he attempts to find answers about what happened to Samantha and eventually confronts Hart again about the allegations.

“We are excited to add this compelling and very timely true crime documentary to Peacock’s Fall slate,” NBCUniversal unscripted content EVP Rod Aissa said in a statement. “‘Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats’ offers an intimate look into the life of controversial pro-wrestler Teddy Hart as his layers are peeled back to expose his unique and fascinating world. We know audiences will become intensely invested in this bizarre story of fame, scandal and mystery.”

The series is a co-production between Blumhouse Television, WWE, Pyramid Productions, and Plebian Pictures. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold executive produce for Blumhouse, Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser executive produce for WWE, James Buddy Day executive produces for Pyramid, and Mathew Gonzalez executive produces for Plebian. Kroetsch also executive produces, along with Andy Robertson and Cynthia Childs.

All three hour-long episodes of “Dangerous Breed” premiere on Peacock November 22. Watch the full trailer below.

