Daniel Craig Needed to ‘Move on’ from James Bond After 15 Years: ‘I Don’t Want to Go Back’

"I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it."

Daniel Craig starred in five James Bond movies in 15 years and is officially done with the franchise.

After Craig’s Bond died in the 2021 installment “No Time to Die,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times that it was necessary for the franchise and his career to “reset.”

“Two things, one for myself and one for the franchise,” Craig said. “One, for the franchise, was that resets start again, which [the franchise] did with me. And I was like, ‘Well, you need to reset again.’ So let’s kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30.”

Craig continued, “The other was so that I could move on. I don’t want to go back. I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it. The sacrifice that he makes in the movie was for love and there’s no greater sacrifice. So it seemed like a good thing to end on…I’m very, very fortunate as an actor to have got to a stage in my career where I can now go, ‘You know what? I’m gonna pick and choose.'”

The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” also admitted that he is “pissed off” at himself for addressing the physicality of the role instead of emphasizing the creative aspects of the franchise.

“It’s my fault because I kind of didn’t shut up about the fact that I had all these injuries,” Craig said. “I’m pissed off at myself that I ever even spoke about them. I put way more work into the creative side of those movies than I did into the physical side of those movies.”

Craig added, “The physical side of the movies was just the job. I had to do it. I trained, learned the fights, that’s kind of my brain not working. The rest of it, the look, the feel, the kind of the temperature of the movies, getting Sam Mendes in to direct ‘Skyfall,’ that’s where the hard work was. Going to the gym is hard work, but it’s not really brain hard work.”

Craig infamously said in 2015 that he would rather “slash my wrists” than return to playing Bond after “Spectre,” and called the importance of Bond’s physical appearance as an actor a “drag” (via The Guardian).

