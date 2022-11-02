‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Resurrect Netflix Series

More than two years after Season 2 premiered, the beloved Netflix comedy's final bow streams November 17.

The official trailer for the third and final season of “Dead to Me,” the Netflix dramedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, has been released.

Created by Liz Feldman, “Dead to Me” stars Applegate and Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, two women who meet while attending a grief support group. Unknown to Jen, however, Judy is the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband. As the two develop a close friendship, Jen invites Judy to move in with her, setting up a chain of events that wrap the two up in more crime and death. The show also stars James Marsden as Judy’s slimy ex, Steve, and his twin brother Ben, Max Jenkins as Jen’s business partner Christopher, and Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler as Jen’s sons Charlie and Henry.

Season 3 picks up immediately after the Season 2 finale (which aired in May 2020), which saw Jen and Judy recovering from the accidental murder of Steve and reaffirming their friendship, only to be heavily injured in a hit-and-run by a drunk Ben. Meanwhile, the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, forcing the pair and their police officer ally Diana-Maria Riva to scramble in the hopes of covering their tracks.

Since its premiere, “Dead to Me” has received largely positive reviews, with particular praise for Applegate and Cardellini’s performances. The second season saw both actors receive Emmy nominations for outstanding comedy actress, while the show itself was given a nod in the comedy series category.

After the conclusion of “Dead to Me,” Feldman has a new series in the works at Netflix called “No Good Deed,” a half-hour dark comedy focusing on three different families competing to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa. Like “Dead to Me,” “No Good Deed” will be produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal producing for the banner. Other executive producers on “Dead to Me” include Feldman, Applegate, Adam McKay, and Christie Smith.

Season 3 of “Dead to Me” premieres on Netflix November 17. Watch the trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdV6mkm2bAg

